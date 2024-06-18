Flash drought conditions possible in eastern North Carolina through the rest of the month

Flash drought conditions are possible in eastern North Carolina, and a forecaster with the National Weather Service says they are favored and even expected throughout the rest of the month.

Meteorologist Phillip Badgett with NOAA says a flash drought occurs when rainfall drops off dramatically, and in some cases completely, in a short period of time, leading to rapid onset or intensification of drought.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Onslow, Lenior and Craven Counties are already classified as abnormally dry.

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has no rain in the seven-day forecast and increasing temperatures as the week wears on; highs next weekend are expected to near 100°.