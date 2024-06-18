© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Flash drought conditions possible in eastern North Carolina through the rest of the month

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 18, 2024 at 6:29 AM EDT
U.S. Drought Monitor

Flash drought conditions are possible in eastern North Carolina, and a forecaster with the National Weather Service says they are favored and even expected throughout the rest of the month.

Meteorologist Phillip Badgett with NOAA says a flash drought occurs when rainfall drops off dramatically, and in some cases completely, in a short period of time, leading to rapid onset or intensification of drought.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Onslow, Lenior and Craven Counties are already classified as abnormally dry.

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has no rain in the seven-day forecast and increasing temperatures as the week wears on; highs next weekend are expected to near 100°.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston