Dangerous heat and surf conditions are expected in ENC this weekend

Just after the summer solstice – the longest day of the year and the official first day of summer – eastern North Carolina is bracing for some really hot temperatures during the coming weekend.

It’s been a milder than usual late spring season but Raleigh National Weather Service Meteorologist Andrew Kren said that is about to come to an end.

Kren said a ridge of high pressure will be ramping up the heat later this week, "And that's going to result in some really hot temperatures as well as a major heat risk for this upcoming weekend.”

Air temperatures and feels-like temps are both expected to soar.

"Temperatures Friday through Sunday look to range in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices approaching 105,” Kren said.

He added that the heat is expected to be dangerous for some.

"This level of heat would affect anyone without effective cooling and or adequate hydration,” Kren Said, “You'd want to consider canceling any outdoor activities during the heat of the day, stay hydrated, and stay in the cool place as well as chicken on check in on friends and neighbors.”

And, in a one-two punch, a system expected to move toward ENC could mean strong winds and high waves and rip currents mid-week.

"On Friday, with that potential offshore potential tropical potential coastal system that could produce some showers or storms, you know across eastern sections of North Carolina.”

The National Hurricane Center said the system is predicted to approach the southeastern U.S. coast on Thursday or Friday.