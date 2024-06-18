© 2024 Public Radio East
Babies born at ENC hospital will get box of books meant to support reading development

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 18, 2024 at 6:46 AM EDT
A volunteer fills a home library box for families of newborns during a Book Harvest event at Maynard Children's Hospital.
ECU Health
A volunteer fills a home library box for families of newborns during a Book Harvest event at Maynard Children's Hospital.

Babies born in Maynard Children’s Hospital at ECU Health Medical Center will get a box of books meant to support their early language and reading development starting this summer.

Books from Birth, a Book Harvest program, will provide a box of 10 board books, helpful reading education materials and a onesie for families who deliver babies at the hospital.

N.C. House Rep. Tim Reeder secured funding of $500,000 for the project in the North Carolina State Budget. A practicing physician, Reeder says he sees first-hand the benefits of early childhood literacy in terms of creating success in the classroom and in children’s behavior.

State data shows that 50% of the children in Pitt County are not reading at grade-level, and he says early intervention and early reading is critically important to setting children up for success
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
