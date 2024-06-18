Babies born at ENC hospital will get box of books meant to support reading development

Babies born in Maynard Children’s Hospital at ECU Health Medical Center will get a box of books meant to support their early language and reading development starting this summer.

Books from Birth, a Book Harvest program, will provide a box of 10 board books, helpful reading education materials and a onesie for families who deliver babies at the hospital.

N.C. House Rep. Tim Reeder secured funding of $500,000 for the project in the North Carolina State Budget. A practicing physician, Reeder says he sees first-hand the benefits of early childhood literacy in terms of creating success in the classroom and in children’s behavior.

State data shows that 50% of the children in Pitt County are not reading at grade-level, and he says early intervention and early reading is critically important to setting children up for success