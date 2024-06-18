© 2024 Public Radio East
4,500 gallons of untreated waste water released in New Bern

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 18, 2024 at 6:35 AM EDT
The Bell System, still marked on this old manhole cover in Washington, begat several modern-day telecom companies, including Verizon and AT&T.
Alina Selyukh/NPR
File: An old manhole cover.

Thousands of gallons of untreated wastewater was released into a storm drain that leads to the Trent River after a sewer main break in New Bern.

City officials say the pipe break on Saturday released about 4,500 gallons into a storm drain on Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd.

The Division of Water Resources was notified and is reviewing the matter.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
