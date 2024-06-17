© 2024 Public Radio East
Third endangered red wolf since September hit by a vehicle and killed on U.S. 64

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 17, 2024 at 9:32 AM EDT
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
File: There are only about 20 red wolves in the wild, but 13 puppies were born in the wild this spring. They won’t be added to the population count until they are a year old. Another 257 red wolves live in captivity.

An endangered red wolf was hit by a vehicle and killed on U.S. 64 earlier this month.

Officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service say the wolf was killed on June 5 near Buffalo Road; it is the third endangered wolf killed on the road since September.

The wild population of red wolves live on Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge in Tyrrell County.

Another breeding male was killed last September, and a third was killed in April.

There are only about 20 red wolves in the wild, but 13 puppies were born in the wild this spring. They won’t be added to the population count until they are a year old.

Another 257 red wolves live in captivity.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston