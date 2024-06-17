Still no containment in wildfire that caused evacuation of areas in Atlantic

A wildfire in Carteret County that was noticed Sunday afternoon led to the voluntary evacuation of an area in Atlantic where homes are threatened.

The North Carolina Fire Service says the brush fire is burning on 165 acres and it is 0% contained as of Monday morning.

Officials with the Down East Fire Department say Morris Marina Road and Old Cedar Island Road in Atlantic were evacuated.

And News12 is reporting that a forest fire was reported near Ernul at about noon Sunday.

Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite said the fire started off of Hudnell Rd. and impacted about 100 acres.

Helicopters were used to dump buckets of water on the flames. It was reported to be 100% contained by early evening.

Meanwhile, a smaller fire near the Albert J. Ellis airport outside of Jacksonville is burning a half-acre and is 0% contained, and two small wildfires were reported in Wayne County, near Goldsboro.