Still no containment in wildfire that caused evacuation of areas in Atlantic

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 17, 2024 at 9:22 AM EDT
NC Forest Service
/
Screengrab
A wildfire in Carteret County that was noticed Sunday afternoon led to the voluntary evacuation of an area in Atlantic where homes are threatened.

The North Carolina Fire Service says the brush fire is burning on 165 acres and it is 0% contained as of Monday morning.

Officials with the Down East Fire Department say Morris Marina Road and Old Cedar Island Road in Atlantic were evacuated.

And News12 is reporting that a forest fire was reported near Ernul at about noon Sunday.

Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite said the fire started off of Hudnell Rd. and impacted about 100 acres.

Helicopters were used to dump buckets of water on the flames. It was reported to be 100% contained by early evening.

Meanwhile, a smaller fire near the Albert J. Ellis airport outside of Jacksonville is burning a half-acre and is 0% contained, and two small wildfires were reported in Wayne County, near Goldsboro.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
