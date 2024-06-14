© 2024 Public Radio East
School board votes to appeal court ruling that voided their calendar

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 14, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Carteret County Board of Education.
Carteret County Public Schools
Carteret County Board of Education.

After a closed-door session with their attorney, the Carteret County Board of Education voted unanimously to appeal the court ruling that voided their calendar for next school year.

A judge last week invalidated the calendar because the district planned to start school almost two weeks earlier than state law allows. That law says school can’t start before Aug. 26.

Some schools are exempt from the law, but it generally applies to all public schools.

They're also asking for a stay so they can keep their planned start date of August 13.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
