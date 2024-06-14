School board votes to appeal court ruling that voided their calendar

After a closed-door session with their attorney, the Carteret County Board of Education voted unanimously to appeal the court ruling that voided their calendar for next school year.

A judge last week invalidated the calendar because the district planned to start school almost two weeks earlier than state law allows. That law says school can’t start before Aug. 26.

Some schools are exempt from the law, but it generally applies to all public schools.

They're also asking for a stay so they can keep their planned start date of August 13.