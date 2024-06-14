© 2024 Public Radio East
NC student athletes will not be able to profit from their name, image, and likeness

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 14, 2024 at 6:15 AM EDT
Hero Images/Getty Images

Student-athletes at public high schools in North Carolina will not be able to profit from their name, image, and likeness.

The State Board of Education has adopted a new amateurism policy, which includes a ban on NIL activities.

Athletes at public schools will not be allowed to profit from public appearances or advertisements, autographs, athletic camps or endorsements.

That puts North Carolina in a minority of states that ban high school athletes from profiting off their name, image, and likeness. According to Business of College Sports, at least 31 other state associations allow some NIL activity by high school athletes.
