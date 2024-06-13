Several ENC local government projects get the green light for funding

North Carolina’s Local Government Commission has approved nearly $1.3 Billion in financing requests, including several that will benefit communities in eastern North Carolina.

$17 million in limited obligation bonds were approved to build a new, larger welding building at Pitt Community College, which is expected to almost double student enrollment in the welding program.

The City of New Bern received approval for a $2.2 million installment purchase contract to buy and update a building for use as the Electric Operations Building.

In Winterville, a $7.3 million State Revolving Fund loan will fund sewer pump station rehabilitation.

The City of Jacksonville will be allowed to take out revenue bonds for water/sewer funding in the amount of $4.1 million.

And a $574,614 State Revolving Fund loan will allow the Town of Wallace to fund inspection and repair of aging sewer lines and rehabilitate 52 manholes.