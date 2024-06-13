© 2024 Public Radio East
Several ENC local government projects get the green light for funding

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 13, 2024 at 6:18 AM EDT
CSA-Archive
/
Getty Images

North Carolina’s Local Government Commission has approved nearly $1.3 Billion in financing requests, including several that will benefit communities in eastern North Carolina.

$17 million in limited obligation bonds were approved to build a new, larger welding building at Pitt Community College, which is expected to almost double student enrollment in the welding program.

The City of New Bern received approval for a $2.2 million installment purchase contract to buy and update a building for use as the Electric Operations Building.

In Winterville, a $7.3 million State Revolving Fund loan will fund sewer pump station rehabilitation.

The City of Jacksonville will be allowed to take out revenue bonds for water/sewer funding in the amount of $4.1 million.

And a $574,614 State Revolving Fund loan will allow the Town of Wallace to fund inspection and repair of aging sewer lines and rehabilitate 52 manholes.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
