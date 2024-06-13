© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rare daylight Leatherback sea turtle nesting at Cape Lookout National Seashore

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 13, 2024 at 6:10 AM EDT
The National Park Service captured a Leatherback sea turtle nesting at South Core Banks. They say the event was rare because the extremely large turtles rarely nest within the park, and it’s also rare to find them nesting during the day.
F. Kraus
/
National Park Service
The National Park Service captured a Leatherback sea turtle nesting at South Core Banks. They say the event was rare because the extremely large turtles rarely nest within the park, and it’s also rare to find them nesting during the day.

There was an extremely rare event at Cape Lookout National Seashore this week.

The National Park Service captured a Leatherback sea turtle nesting at South Core Banks. They say the event was rare because the extremely large turtles rarely nest within the park, and it’s also rare to find them nesting during the day.

The Leatherback sea turtle is listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. It is estimated that the global population has declined 40 percent over the past three generations.

They are the largest sea turtle in the world; adults are 5 to 6 feet and can weigh 750 to 1,000 pounds.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston