© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

First Camp Lejeune toxic water lawsuits will soon be scheduled

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 13, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Military Bases

After both sides agreed last week that it’s time to choose specific plaintiffs to proceed with the first lawsuits connected to historically contaminated water aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, the court has approved that joint motion.

The five lawsuits that will be heading for trial first will soon be chosen.

The proposal is meant to streamline the process by identifying those alleging kidney cancer, bladder cancer, leukemia, non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, or Parkinson’s Disease as the first batch of cases to go to court.

The court ruling means that plaintiffs’ lawyers need to pick the three cases from the list they want to go to trial by June 16.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston