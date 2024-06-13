First Camp Lejeune toxic water lawsuits will soon be scheduled

After both sides agreed last week that it’s time to choose specific plaintiffs to proceed with the first lawsuits connected to historically contaminated water aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, the court has approved that joint motion.

The five lawsuits that will be heading for trial first will soon be chosen.

The proposal is meant to streamline the process by identifying those alleging kidney cancer, bladder cancer, leukemia, non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, or Parkinson’s Disease as the first batch of cases to go to court.

The court ruling means that plaintiffs’ lawyers need to pick the three cases from the list they want to go to trial by June 16.