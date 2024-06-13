Fall court martial date for service member accused of killing another Marine in Camp Lejeune barracks

The court-martial for a Marine charged with murder and manslaughter in a barracks shooting last October has been scheduled for this fall.

Officials with the 2nd Marine Division say Cpl. Jesse Bopp’s military trial will begin November 4. The maximum penalty for murder under the UCMJ is a death sentence, the minimum is life imprisonment with the possibility of parole.

Lance Cpl. Austin Schwenk was found shot to death in a barracks room on the base. Both men were assigned to 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division.

USMC has described the shooting as an isolated incident between two Marines.

Cpl. Bopp is being held beyond his current enlistment contract at the East Regional Brig at Camp Lejeune.