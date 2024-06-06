ENC dentist surrenders license amid continued investigation into tool sterilization and infection control concerns

A Morehead City dentist has surrendered her license and will never again be licensed to practice in North Carolina.

Dr. Jiaming Geng’s license was suspended in early May, after an unannounced inspection by the state uncovered poor infection control and improper sterilization of instruments.

Officials with the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners say Geng was continuing to provide treatment to one or more patients at Parrot Dental after the license suspension.

When a board investigator was sent to investigate Geng’s continued practice, officials say she locked him out of her office and he was unable to look at the records or conduct the inspection.

Officials say Geng's license was voluntarily suspended.