DEQ approves pilot study of bacteria treatment a limited area of Lake Mattamuskeet

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources has approved a pilot study of a treatment for a specific bacteria within a limited area of Lake Mattamuskeet.

BlueGreen Water Technologies will conduct the study of a treatment for cyanobacteria on 400 acres in four isolated bays around the lake’s perimeter.

Officials say the lake’s water quality and clarity has been in decline because of excessive nutrients, like nitrogen and phosphorus, and in 2016, the lake was listed on North Carolina’s list for elevated acidity and chlorophyll a.

Treatment will begin in June.