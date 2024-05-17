© 2024 Public Radio East
Public comment period for mandatory reporting rules for several species of fish will soon close

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 17, 2024 at 7:18 AM EDT
Alex Reynolds / NPR

The public comment period will soon close for the mandatory reporting rules for several species of fish, including by recreational anglers in eastern North Carolina.

Under the law, recreational fishermen must report harvests of red drum, flounder, spotted seatrout, striped bass and weakfish to the North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission.

Those reports will most likely have to be submitted electronically through a smartphone app or computer.

Commercial fishers will have to report all fish harvested, including those they don’t sell but use for bait or to feed their families. They will also record the catch they sell to dealers on trip-ticket forms, which the dealer will then send each month to the state fisheries division.

The law does not require fishermen to report their discarded catch, or fish that are caught and released.

Fishermen must report their harvest beginning Dec. 1, and the first violation will include a verbal warning. Buy December 2026, violators will incur a $35 fine and face suspension of their fishing licenses and permits.

The comment period will close at 5 p.m. on Monday. Information about submitting a commentis available on the commission's website.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
