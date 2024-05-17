Funeral Saturday for young ENC police officer, 23, who died after a short battle with cancer

The Havelock Police Department is mourning a young officer who died after a short battle with an aggressive cancer.

Officer Branden Swisher died on Tuesday due to complications from leukemia.

The 23-year-old Newport man graduated from West Carteret High School in 2018, and completed the Basic Law Enforcement Training Course at Carteret Community College in December of 2023. He was hired by Havelock PD immediately after finishing the program.

Officials with the department say Swisher’s passion for serving the community inspired everyone around him, and, despite his short time with Havelock P-D, his absence will be deeply felt.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, and the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.