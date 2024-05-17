© 2024 Public Radio East
Funeral Saturday for young ENC police officer, 23, who died after a short battle with cancer

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 17, 2024 at 7:49 AM EDT
Havelock Police Department
/
Facebook
Havelock Police Officer Branden Swisher died on Tuesday due to complications from leukemia.

The Havelock Police Department is mourning a young officer who died after a short battle with an aggressive cancer.

Officer Branden Swisher died on Tuesday due to complications from leukemia.

The 23-year-old Newport man graduated from West Carteret High School in 2018, and completed the Basic Law Enforcement Training Course at Carteret Community College in December of 2023. He was hired by Havelock PD immediately after finishing the program.

Officials with the department say Swisher’s passion for serving the community inspired everyone around him, and, despite his short time with Havelock P-D, his absence will be deeply felt.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, and the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
