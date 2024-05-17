© 2024 Public Radio East
Fallen WWII soldier to be buried in New Bern almost 82 years after his death

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 17, 2024 at 7:11 AM EDT
Annette Weston
/
Public Radio East
A New York man who was killed in action nearly 82 years ago will be laid to rest in eastern North Carolina on Monday.

United States Army Air Force Staff Sergeant Robert L Ferris Jr. was 20-years-old when he killed serving in World War II in France. His remains were identified last September.

Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
Staff Sergeant Ferris’s body arrived at Raleigh-Durham airport on Thursday, and he was escorted to Cotten Funeral Home by the Patriot Guard. A processioned lined the route in New Bern.

Ferris will be awarded the Purple Heart in a brief ceremony on Sunday at the funeral home, and a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Staff Sergeant Ferris will then be laid to rest at New Bern National Cemetery with full military honors. He has family in eastern North Carolina.
