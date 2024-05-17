© 2024 Public Radio East
ENC school district, health department investigating reports that cafeteria milk made children sick

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 17, 2024 at 6:36 AM EDT
iStockphoto.com

Officials in an eastern North Carolina school district are investigating after reports that drinking milk from the school cafeteria made several students sick.

Onslow County Public Schools officials say students became ill after drinking milk from two elementary school cafeterias, but did not say which schools were involved.

The milk was not spoiled or out of date and had been stored at the correct temperature, but officials say it had a peculiar odor and it was all from the same lot.

Officials have stopped milk distribution at all schools and the Onslow County Health Department is investigating.

The district is telling parents that if their child drank milk at school on Thursday and begins showing any signs of gastrointestinal distress, they should contact the child’s medical provider immediately.
