© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ENC fallen officer, others honored on Senate floor this National Peace Officers Memorial Week

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 17, 2024 at 6:55 AM EDT
Pamlico County Sheriff’s Sergeant Russell Jones suffered a fatal heart attack after he was punched by an inmate at the county detention center in Bayboro.
Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office
Pamlico County Sheriff’s Sergeant Russell Jones suffered a fatal heart attack after he was punched by an inmate at the county detention center in Bayboro.

An eastern North Carolina lawmaker took to the U.S. Senate floor this National Peace Officers Memorial Week to honor the state’s fallen officers, including one from eastern North Carolina.

Senator Thom Tillis said a Pamlico County Sheriff’s Sergeant suffered a fatal heart attack after he was punched by an inmate at the county detention center in Bayboro.

“Last December, we lost such at Russell Jones of Pamlico County Sheriff's Office,” he said, “He was attempting to halt an altercation at the Pamlico County Detention Center and during the encounter with an inmate, Sergeant Jones was punched in the face, leading him to collapse minutes later and die.”

Related: Four law enforcement officers shot and killed in Charlotte

A bill Tillis reintroduced earlier this month, the Protect and Serve Act, is bipartisan legislation that would make knowingly causing or trying to injure to a law enforcement officer a federal crime.

"Most people would be surprised to learn that intentionally harming or attempting to harm a law enforcement officer in this country is not a federal crime,” he said

RELATED: Thin Blue Line Act would increase penalty for harming law enforcement to life in prison or death

Tillis initially proposed the bill in January, after the death of Greensboro Police Sergeant Philip Dale Nix; he reintroduced the bill days after four law enforcement officers were killed in Charlotte while trying to arrest a known fugitive.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston