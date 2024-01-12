Thin Blue Line Act would increase penalty for harming law enforcement to life in prison or death

North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis is calling for tougher penalties for criminals who intentionally harm law enforcement officers, following the death of Greensboro Police Sergeant Philip Dale Nix.

Tillis touted the "Thin Blue Line Act" recently on the Senate floor, saying stiffer penalties are needed.

“That's why I will soon be introducing legislation that would create a criminal penalty for the murder of a local state or federal law enforcement officer punishable with the death penalty or life imprisonment without parole.”

Tillis cited the Fraternal Order of Police in saying 59 officers were killed by criminals and 379 officers were shot in the line of duty last year.