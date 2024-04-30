© 2024 Public Radio East
Four law enforcement officers shot and killed in Charlotte

PRE News & Ideas | By WFAE,
Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 30, 2024 at 6:21 AM EDT
Four law enforcement officers were shot and killed Monday in Charlotte while trying to arrest a suspect wanted on charges of firearm possession by a felon.

Three officers who died were members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force. The other was a CMPD officer, six-year veteran Joshua Eyer.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings became emotional describing how Eyer had been named CMPD’s officer of the month just a month ago.

“It was just last month. I was in this very room, congratulating Officer Eyer for becoming officer of the month in April,” he said, “He certainly dedicated his life and gave his life to serve our citizens. And I ask that you will keep him and his family and all of the others that fell victim this afternoon. Keep everyone in your prayers.”

Four more officers were wounded, one critically, in what became one of the deadliest days for law enforcement in state history.

"This is a good example of what we tell people every single day that when we put on this uniform that we don’t have any guarantees that we will return home. And yet we have a lot of great men and women across this great country who do it every single day to make sure you are safe in your communities." — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings.

Jennings said the suspect they were trying to arrest opened fire on officers at about 1:30 pm in east Charlotte. They returned fire and killed him in the front yard of a house. As officers approached his body, a second suspect opened fire from inside the house.

As officers approached his body, a second suspect opened fire from inside the house.

“So, the bravery of our officers that responded to the scene knowing that they are going into gunfire is what I have been saying for many years. In the face of danger, our people step up, and this profession steps up, and that’s what we should be defined as doing. Because they knew what they were going into and still held their own in an attempt to apprehend this suspect.”

The standoff continued for hours, with gunfire continuing past 3 pm and major roads shut down across east Charlotte as police cleared streets so they could transport wounded people to the hospital as quickly as possible. The standoff ended shortly before 5 pm, when police SWAT teams cleared the house and arrested two suspects inside.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
