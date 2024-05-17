© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Day Without Childcare in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Liz Schlemmer
Published May 17, 2024 at 7:39 AM EDT
The pandemic shuttered day-care centers, after-school programs and camps this year, creating problems for some parents who put aside wages, pre-tax, to pay for those expenses.
Lars Baron
/
Getty Images
File: Dozens of childcare providers closed their classrooms Thursday to rally at the statehouse. It was billed as a Day Without Childcare.

Dozens of childcare providers closed their classrooms Thursday to rally at the statehouse. It was billed as a Day Without Childcare.

Childcare providers called for state funding to replace federal COVID-19 relief funds set to expire next month. Many childcare centers used the federal grants to raise salaries or offer benefits to retain teachers, and say they can't survive without this funding.

Danielle Caldwell is an early childcare educator who attended the rally.

She said, "If you do not invest in the infrastructure of childcare, there will be more than one day without childcare. It will be a permanent day without childcare."

Caldwell closed her own home-based childcare center in Durham to seek a job with health and retirement benefits.

Earlier this year, the North Carolina Child Care Resource and Referral Council surveyed providers on how the loss of federal funds would affect them. Most, 88 percent, said they will have to charge parents more, and nearly a third of respondents said they expect to close permanently.
Liz Schlemmer
Liz Schlemmer is WUNC's Education Policy Reporter, a fellowship position supported by the A.J. Fletcher Foundation. She has an M.A. from the UNC Chapel Hill School of Media & Journalism and a B.A. in history and anthropology from Indiana University.
See stories by Liz Schlemmer