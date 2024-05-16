Temporary stop to divestiture of F-15E combat squadron at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base

The Air Force has temporarily been stopped from divesting an F-15E combat squadron at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro.

In March, the Air Force announced its plans to divest 26 aircraft at the base, eliminating about 520 jobs from Wayne County, one of the most economically distressed counties in the state.

ENC Congressman Don Davis authored the provision, saying the proposed job cuts threaten to damage eastern North Carolina's economy.

He said, “Safeguarding our national security and preserving these jobs are not mutually exclusive, and the Air Force must be honest about that.”

The provision requires the Secretary of the Air Force, working with the Secretary of Defense, to report on the risks involved in divesting F-15E aircraft.

