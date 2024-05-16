© 2024 Public Radio East
Former ENC county attorney files lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in his firing

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 16, 2024 at 6:40 AM EDT
Francis Twitty/ iStockPhoto.com

A former Pitt County attorney is suing the county for racial discrimination.

Lawyers for former County Attorney Bryan Wardell say he was fired in a closed-door meeting of the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, just 90 days after he became first African American County Attorney in Pitt County.

The lawsuit lists Pitt County, the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, Commissioner Christopher Nunnally, and County Manager Janis Gallagher as the defendants.

Wardell is asking for back pay, damages for emotional distress, as well as his attorneys’ fees and the cost of litigation.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
