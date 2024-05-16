Former ENC county attorney files lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in his firing

A former Pitt County attorney is suing the county for racial discrimination.

Lawyers for former County Attorney Bryan Wardell say he was fired in a closed-door meeting of the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, just 90 days after he became first African American County Attorney in Pitt County.

The lawsuit lists Pitt County, the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, Commissioner Christopher Nunnally, and County Manager Janis Gallagher as the defendants.

Wardell is asking for back pay, damages for emotional distress, as well as his attorneys’ fees and the cost of litigation.