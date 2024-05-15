Wilson car dealer charged with insurance fraud

A Duplin County man is charged with insurance and car title application fraud, after North Carolina’s insurance commissioner says the Wilson car dealer submitted a forged signature to the DMV following an insurance claim concerning a Jeep that was titled under the name of a person whose identity was stolen.

Commissioner Mike Causey said Alphonso Murray, the owner of Murray’s Auto World in Wilson, was charged with insurance fraud, obtaining property by false pretense and two counts of car title application fraud, all felonies.

Two others, Julius Kelly and Virginia Maddox, both of Wilson, were also previously charged in the case.