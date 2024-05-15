© 2024 Public Radio East
Wilson car dealer charged with insurance fraud

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 15, 2024 at 7:48 AM EDT
Gary Waters
/
Getty Images/Ikon Images

A Duplin County man is charged with insurance and car title application fraud, after North Carolina’s insurance commissioner says the Wilson car dealer submitted a forged signature to the DMV following an insurance claim concerning a Jeep that was titled under the name of a person whose identity was stolen.

Commissioner Mike Causey said Alphonso Murray, the owner of Murray’s Auto World in Wilson, was charged with insurance fraud, obtaining property by false pretense and two counts of car title application fraud, all felonies.

Two others, Julius Kelly and Virginia Maddox, both of Wilson, were also previously charged in the case.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
