A Peace Officers Memorial Observance Wednesday in Jacksonville will honor officers killed in the line of duty.

It will begin at 10 a.m. at the Jacksonville Public Safety Remembrance Garden behind the Center for Public Safety. The event will include an honor guard, ceremonial music, gun salute and a wreath-laying.

National Police Officers Memorial Day was first observed in 1962.

Flags at government and other public buildings are flying at half-staff today.