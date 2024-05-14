Retired U.S. Marine raises money to support local high school students

For the second straight year, a retired U.S. Marine has raised money to support students at the Pitt County Schools Early College High School on Pitt Community College’s campus.

Through Still Serving, the nonprofit he began after retiring from a 26-year career with the Marines, Sgt. Major Mario Fields presented a $2,600-check last month to ECHS staff and students.

The funding will be used for student scholarships, the Twilight after-school program, and other projects, including a recent field trip to the North Carolina mountains.

After more than two decades with the Marines, Fields said he wanted to continue pursuing his passion for helping people achieve their life goals.