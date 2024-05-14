© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Retired U.S. Marine raises money to support local high school students

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 14, 2024 at 7:22 AM EDT
Through Still Serving, the nonprofit he began after retiring from a 26-year career with the Marines, Sgt. Major Mario Fields presented a $2,600-check last month to ECHS staff and students.
Pitt Community College
Through Still Serving, the nonprofit he began after retiring from a 26-year career with the Marines, Sgt. Major Mario Fields presented a $2,600-check last month to ECHS staff and students.

For the second straight year, a retired U.S. Marine has raised money to support students at the Pitt County Schools Early College High School on Pitt Community College’s campus.

Through Still Serving, the nonprofit he began after retiring from a 26-year career with the Marines, Sgt. Major Mario Fields presented a $2,600-check last month to ECHS staff and students.

The funding will be used for student scholarships, the Twilight after-school program, and other projects, including a recent field trip to the North Carolina mountains.

After more than two decades with the Marines, Fields said he wanted to continue pursuing his passion for helping people achieve their life goals.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston