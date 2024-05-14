ENC college will hold FAFSA Drive-In event on Saturday

The Pitt Community College Financial Aid Office will host a FAFSA Drive-In event on Saturday to help current and prospective students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid forms for the 2024 Fall Semester.

PCC Financial Aid Director Lee Bray said it’ the first step to free or affordable college for North Carolina students, and he would encourage all college students to complete it, whether they think they are eligible for aid or not.

To participate in the FAFSA Drive-In, Bray said students and parents must get a federal student aid ID HERE.

Registration is encouraged. Additional details are available by calling (252) 493-7339 or emailing pccfa@email.pittcc.edu.

Students are asked to bring the following items:

