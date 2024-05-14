© 2024 Public Radio East
ENC college will hold FAFSA Drive-In event on Saturday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 14, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT
LA Johnson
/
NPR

The Pitt Community College Financial Aid Office will host a FAFSA Drive-In event on Saturday to help current and prospective students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid forms for the 2024 Fall Semester.

PCC Financial Aid Director Lee Bray said it’ the first step to free or affordable college for North Carolina students, and he would encourage all college students to complete it, whether they think they are eligible for aid or not.

To participate in the FAFSA Drive-In, Bray said students and parents must get a federal student aid ID HERE.

Registration is encouraged. Additional details are available by calling (252) 493-7339 or emailing pccfa@email.pittcc.edu.

Students are asked to bring the following items:

  • Charged laptop/mobile device
  • Parent and student FSA ID and login information
  • Parent and student Social Security numbers
  • Driver’s license (if applicable)
  • 2021 tax returns (if attending Summer 2024 Semester)
  • 2022 tax returns (if attending Fall 2024 Semester)
  • Parents’ tax returns (for dependent students)
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
