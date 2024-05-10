NC US lawmaker introduces bill to improve access to medication and tackle health disparities in rural communities

A North Carolina U.S. Congressman has introduced a bill meant to improve access to medication and tackle health disparities in rural and low-income communities.

U.S. Congressmen Don Davis and his colleague August Pfluger of Texas introduced the bipartisan Old Drugs, New Cures Act.

Current Medicaid regulations inhibit the research of certain conditions that disproportionately affect rural and low-income communities, like Sickle Cell Disease or other chronic illnesses. The Old Drugs, New Cures Act would carve out an exemption for “priority research” drugs, allowing for a smoother path from drug development to patient access.

Davis said eastern North Carolina communities face the greatest health care disparities of any region in the state, and he introduced the bill to ensure every patient, no matter their income, no matter where they live, has access to the best treatments possible.