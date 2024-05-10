© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC US lawmaker introduces bill to improve access to medication and tackle health disparities in rural communities

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 10, 2024 at 6:59 AM EDT
NC General Assembly
/
Public Domain

A North Carolina U.S. Congressman has introduced a bill meant to improve access to medication and tackle health disparities in rural and low-income communities.

U.S. Congressmen Don Davis and his colleague August Pfluger of Texas introduced the bipartisan Old Drugs, New Cures Act.

Current Medicaid regulations inhibit the research of certain conditions that disproportionately affect rural and low-income communities, like Sickle Cell Disease or other chronic illnesses. The Old Drugs, New Cures Act would carve out an exemption for “priority research” drugs, allowing for a smoother path from drug development to patient access.

Davis said eastern North Carolina communities face the greatest health care disparities of any region in the state, and he introduced the bill to ensure every patient, no matter their income, no matter where they live, has access to the best treatments possible.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs