Lenoir County man charged with child rape, incest after months-long investigation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 10, 2024 at 7:09 AM EDT
Richard Sparrow is charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, committing a statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15, statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, and felony incest.
Walt Howard
/
Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office
Richard Sparrow is charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, committing a statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15, statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, and felony incest.

A Deep Run man has been arrested on child sex charges after a months-long investigation by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and Lenoir County Department of Social Services.

An investigation into sexual assault claims against Richard Sparrow, 38, started in January when deputies and detectives responded to complaints filed at the Lenoir County Magistrate’s Office.

Sparrow was accused of repeatedly sexually molesting and assaulting a juvenile.

He is charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, committing a statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15, statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, and felony incest.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
