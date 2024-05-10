Lenoir County man charged with child rape, incest after months-long investigation

A Deep Run man has been arrested on child sex charges after a months-long investigation by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and Lenoir County Department of Social Services.

An investigation into sexual assault claims against Richard Sparrow, 38, started in January when deputies and detectives responded to complaints filed at the Lenoir County Magistrate’s Office.

Sparrow was accused of repeatedly sexually molesting and assaulting a juvenile.

He is charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, committing a statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15, statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, and felony incest.