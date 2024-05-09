© 2024 Public Radio East
Corolla Wild Horse Fund are again reminding people not to get to close to the animals

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 9, 2024 at 6:37 AM EDT
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund released this picture of several people walking in the dunes very near a group of the wild hors – including children.
Corolla Wild Horse Fund
/
Facebook
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund released this picture of several people walking in the dunes very near a group of the wild horses – including children.

Officials with the Corolla Wild Horse Fund are again reminding people not to get to close to the animals, after releasing a picture of several people walking in the dunes very near a group of them – including children.

Officials say there are more than 20 signs lining 11 miles of the dunes, telling people to stay off them.

In addition to stressing the horses, and perhaps being injured by them, the dunes themselves are a fragile, important part of the ecosystem.

The group also says habituation to people can lead to horses being removed from the wild, and there’s an even greater risk of that happening to the new foals being born this time of year.

Anyone that sees people to close to a herd is asked to call the sheriff’s department’s non-emergency number or reach out to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
