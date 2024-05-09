Officials with the Corolla Wild Horse Fund are again reminding people not to get to close to the animals, after releasing a picture of several people walking in the dunes very near a group of them – including children.

Officials say there are more than 20 signs lining 11 miles of the dunes, telling people to stay off them.

In addition to stressing the horses, and perhaps being injured by them, the dunes themselves are a fragile, important part of the ecosystem.

The group also says habituation to people can lead to horses being removed from the wild, and there’s an even greater risk of that happening to the new foals being born this time of year.

Anyone that sees people to close to a herd is asked to call the sheriff’s department’s non-emergency number or reach out to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.