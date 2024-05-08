Special Forces Qualifications Course, known as Robin Sage, gets underway this week

Beginning Friday, candidates working to earn their Green Beret this year will take their final test for the Special Forces Qualifications Course, known as Robin Sage.

The “unconventional warfare exercise,” which spans multiple North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee counties, is the last hurdle for soldiers in the Special Forces Qualifications Course at the Warfare Center and School based at Fort Liberty.

Military officials say the candidates are placed in a simulated environment of political instability characterized by armed conflict, forcing soldiers to analyze and solve problems to meet the challenges of this ‘real-world’ training,”

Upon successful completion, the soldiers are assigned to one of the Army's Special Forces units.

People in the exercise area, which includes Duplin County, may hear blank gunfire and see occasional flares.

All of the exercise’s movements are coordinated with public safety officials within the towns and counties hosting the training.