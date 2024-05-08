© 2024 Public Radio East
Special Forces Qualifications Course, known as Robin Sage, gets underway this week

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 8, 2024 at 7:27 AM EDT
U.S. Army
FILE: U.S. Army's Special Forces regiment during a ceremony marking their graduation.

Beginning Friday, candidates working to earn their Green Beret this year will take their final test for the Special Forces Qualifications Course, known as Robin Sage.

The “unconventional warfare exercise,” which spans multiple North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee counties, is the last hurdle for soldiers in the Special Forces Qualifications Course at the Warfare Center and School based at Fort Liberty.

Military officials say the candidates are placed in a simulated environment of political instability characterized by armed conflict, forcing soldiers to analyze and solve problems to meet the challenges of this ‘real-world’ training,”

Upon successful completion, the soldiers are assigned to one of the Army's Special Forces units.

People in the exercise area, which includes Duplin County, may hear blank gunfire and see occasional flares.

All of the exercise’s movements are coordinated with public safety officials within the towns and counties hosting the training.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
