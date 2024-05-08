NC Senate Republicans want to crack down on protests by restricting use of masks, outlawing blocking traffic

Republicans in the state Senate want to crack down on recent protests by restricting the use of masks in public. The new bill also would create a felony offense for blocking traffic.

The bill was introduced in a Senate committee Tuesday with the title "Unmasking Mobs and Criminals." It comes amid pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses where some of the protesters are wearing face masks or blocking streets.

The legislation would repeal a law passed during the COVID-19 pandemic that allows for masks in public for health and safety reasons. That exemption was added to a 1953 ban on face masks passed in response to Ku Klux Klan activity.

Republican Senator Buck Newton presented the bill.

“It also creates an enhancement of punishment if the defendant, the accused wears a mask to conceal their identity during the commission of another crime.”

While it's currently a misdemeanor to block traffic, the bill would impose felony penalties on repeat offenders who block traffic as part of a protest.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on the bill at a future meeting.