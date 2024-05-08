© 2024 Public Radio East
Kinston man sentenced to 60 years in prison after shooting of a Lenoir County Sheriff’s Deputy

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 8, 2024 at 7:23 AM EDT
U.S. Attorney Michael Easley says Robert Strother shot a neighbor and when he was caught he had a loaded semi-automatic weapon with the safety set to fire.
Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina
A Kinston man was sentenced to 60 years in prison after shooting a Lenoir County Sheriff’s Deputy and leading law enforcement on a multi-day man hunt.

While he was on the run, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley says Robert Strother shot a neighbor and when he was caught he had a loaded semi-automatic weapon with the safety set to fire.

Easley said Strother was a, “One-man crime spree – shooting a Lenoir County deputy in the neck with an assault rifle, leading law enforcement on a multi-day manhunt, and carjacking a neighbor at gunpoint before shooting him.”

Strother pled guilty in October to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carjacking, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence

At the time of the shootings, Strother was on parole for a 2014 conviction for felony assault on a law enforcement officer.
Annette Weston-Riggs
