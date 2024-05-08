Cape Lookout is looking volunteers to help plant sea oats in front of Cape Lookout Lighthouse

Cape Lookout is looking volunteers to help plant sea oats on the sound side beach in front of Cape Lookout Lighthouse.

They will be digging holes and planting seedlings on Wednesday, May 15th, and officials say the group will meet at 8:00am at the Harkers Island Visitor Center and ride the ferry to South Core Banks.

The planting will last until 4:30 p.m.

All volunteers must be 18 or older, and because it’s a full day outside rangers recommend people wear long sleeves and bring along hats and sunglasses. Long pants are a good idea to protect from ticks in the grassy areas.

Volunteers should also bring water bottles, snacks, and bug spray.

All participants must register in advance to join us, and there are only 31 spots available.

For more information, or to register, call (252) 838-8950.