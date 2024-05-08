© 2024 Public Radio East
Cape Lookout is looking volunteers to help plant sea oats in front of Cape Lookout Lighthouse

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 8, 2024 at 6:24 AM EDT
Three individual images of the work day in November 2022 of Park Rangers planting American Beach Grass at Great Island Cabin Camp and a completed patch of newly planted young plants between dunes.
(Photo: National Park Service)
File: Park Rangers planting American Beach Grass at Great Island Cabin Camp and a completed patch of newly planted young plants between dunes in November, 2022.

Cape Lookout is looking volunteers to help plant sea oats on the sound side beach in front of Cape Lookout Lighthouse.

They will be digging holes and planting seedlings on Wednesday, May 15th, and officials say the group will meet at 8:00am at the Harkers Island Visitor Center and ride the ferry to South Core Banks.

The planting will last until 4:30 p.m.

All volunteers must be 18 or older, and because it’s a full day outside rangers recommend people wear long sleeves and bring along hats and sunglasses. Long pants are a good idea to protect from ticks in the grassy areas.

Volunteers should also bring water bottles, snacks, and bug spray.

All participants must register in advance to join us, and there are only 31 spots available.

For more information, or to register, call (252) 838-8950.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
