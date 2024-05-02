Greenville license plate agency will close temporarily at the end of business day Thursday

One of two license plate agencies in Greenville will close at the end of the business day tomorrow (Thursday) when the current operator’s temporary contract ends.

Officials with the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles say the agency on Stantonsburg Rd, at the Stanton Square Shopping Center in Greenville, has been operated by James Locks since last November, and a new agency will open under a selected contractor at a later date.

There are three other LPA’s nearby – one on North Creek Drive in Greenville, one on Main Street in Farmville, and the other on Bridge Street in Washington.

Officials say that many vehicle services can also be completed online.