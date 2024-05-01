© 2024 Public Radio East
Charlotte mourns deadliest shooting of law officers in city history

PRE News & Ideas | By Nick de la Canal, WFAE,
Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 1, 2024 at 6:31 AM EDT
People left flowers on the front steps of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Headquarters on East Trade Street in uptown Charlotte on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police held a press conference with local, state and federal officials to update the city about the shooting that left four officers and one suspect dead in East Charlotte.

CMPD officer Joshua Eyer was wounded at the scene and was later pronounced dead. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings was emotional describing the aftermath of Monday's shooting

“Last few days of, it's just been very tough and knowing that you have families that are hurting right now,” he said, “We'll get through it though.”

Jennings said some of the officers were shot while rushing in to help their wounded colleagues.”

Two of the officers killed were 14-year veterans of the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction. Secretary Todd Ishee said Sam Poloche and Alden Elliot were task force officers assigned to the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Ishee said both men loved their work, and were passionate about their roles in protecting communities.

Also on Tuesday, the US Marshals Service identified the fourth officer killed as 48 year old deputy Thomas Weeks.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said support is pouring in from leaders nationwide.

“I've received calls from all over the country from President Biden, from Federal and state cabinet secretaries, other governors across the country,” he said, “They've offered any assistance that we might need and our state will continue to offer resources and support as needed in the days and weeks ahead.”

CMPD said they recovered an AR-15 rifle and a handgun from the scene and said the suspect fired roughly 100 rounds.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
