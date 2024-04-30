UNC-Chapel Hill protesters arrested after order to clear out campus encampment

More than two dozen protesters were arrested Tuesday morning at the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill.

The UNC-Chapel Hill chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine said the arrests began shortly after they were ordered to leave an encampment on campus.

Members of the group have called for the university to divest itself and the university endowment from any investments that benefit Israel, and they set up the encampment over the weekend.

Similar protests have taken place at universities around the nation.

University officials told the protesters they were in violation of university policy after the formerly peaceful protest morphed into trespassing into classroom buildings overnight.

Early Tuesday morning, university administrators circulated a statement from Interim Chancellor Lee Roberts and Provost Chris Clemens which told protesters to remove all tents and disperse by 6 a.m. or face arrests. The statement also threatened students with expulsion.