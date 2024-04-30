© 2024 Public Radio East
ECU Health asking people to share what they see as the most important health issues in their communities

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 30, 2024 at 6:46 AM EDT
ECU Health Medical Center
ECU Health chief experience officer Dr. Julie Kennedy Oehlert said it’s gratifying to know that the hospital’s focus on creating safe, healing environments is affirmed by those patients.

ECU Health is asking people to weigh in on the hospital’s Community Health Needs Assessment, to share what they see as the most important health issues affecting their communities.

They are asking everyone age 15 and older to complete the CHNA survey, which takes about 10 minutes, and officials say all responses are confidential.

The CHNA process involves comprehensive data collection and analysis, but ENC health leaders say the most valuable insights come directly from community members themselves.

The survey is in both English and Spanish and can be found at www.ECUHealth.org/CHNA.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs