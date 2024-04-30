ECU Health asking people to share what they see as the most important health issues in their communities

ECU Health is asking people to weigh in on the hospital’s Community Health Needs Assessment, to share what they see as the most important health issues affecting their communities.

They are asking everyone age 15 and older to complete the CHNA survey, which takes about 10 minutes, and officials say all responses are confidential.

The CHNA process involves comprehensive data collection and analysis, but ENC health leaders say the most valuable insights come directly from community members themselves.

The survey is in both English and Spanish and can be found at www.ECUHealth.org/CHNA.