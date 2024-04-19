Trump to hold rally in Wilmington tomorrow, first major stop since start of NY criminal trial

Former president Donald Trump will be stopping tomorrow in Wilmington for a campaign rally. It’s his first big event since the start of his criminal trial this week in New York City.

Trump has spent most of the week in a downtown Manhattan court room, where he’s facing accusations of covering up hush money payments to an adult film star ahead of the 2016 election.

The appearance reflects North Carolina status as a battleground state, with both presidential campaigns making several stops. President Joe Biden’s campaign is opening 10 field offices across the state with the hopes of flipping the state.

Trump’s rally will be at the Aero Center at the Wilmington International Airport, where he also held a rally in 2022.