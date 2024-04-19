Eastern Band of Cherokee to open first medical marijuana dispensary in North Carolina

This Saturday, North Carolina will become the 39th state to offer access to medical marijuana as the Eastern Band of Cherokee opens the first medical cannabis dispensary in the state.

North Carolina residents can apply for medical cannabis cards through the EBCI Cannabis Control Board. The dispensary will also honor other state and tribal medical marijuana cards.

Neil Denman, executive director of the control board, said there have been 3,000 applications for medical marijuana cards and about 1,300 have been approved so far.