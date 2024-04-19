April showers? A drier than usual spring so far in North Carolina

Eastern North Carolina is experiencing an abnormally dry spring this year.

April usually brings longs of rain, but according to the National Weather Service, since April first, temperatures have been well above normal and rainfall has been sparse.

Drier than normal conditions are expected to continue over North Carolina through much of May, according to long-term forecasts.

The North Carolina Drought Advisory Council has move some counties in our region into abnormally low category — the lowest drought category. Those counties include Wayne, Duplin, Lenoir, Pitt and Greene.