© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

April showers? A drier than usual spring so far in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published April 19, 2024 at 7:54 AM EDT

Eastern North Carolina is experiencing an abnormally dry spring this year.

April usually brings longs of rain, but according to the National Weather Service, since April first, temperatures have been well above normal and rainfall has been sparse.

Drier than normal conditions are expected to continue over North Carolina through much of May, according to long-term forecasts.

The North Carolina Drought Advisory Council has move some counties in our region into abnormally low category — the lowest drought category. Those counties include Wayne, Duplin, Lenoir, Pitt and Greene.
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer