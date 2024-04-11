© 2024 Public Radio East
NCDEQ Secretary: More than 300 water systems in NC have PFAS levels that will exceed new federal standard

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 11, 2024 at 6:56 AM EDT
The funding to address the water contamination in Maysville came mainly from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The town received $5 million from ARPA and another $1 million in state and EPA funding.
Annette Weston-Riggs
/
Public Radio East
File: The funding to address the water contamination in Maysville came mainly from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The town received $5 million from ARPA and another $1 million in state and EPA funding.

Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Elizabeth Bizer is pleased with the federal government’s decision to enact a National Primary Drinking Water Regulation to establish legally enforceable levels for six PFAS in drinking water.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has been working to assess PFAS levels, and found that more than 300 systems have levels that will exceed the new standards.

That includes 42 municipal water systems serving nearly 3 million people combined, as well as approximately 20% of small public water systems tested.

Biser said the DEQ is working with the water systems, providing technical help and funding opportunities to reduce PFAS and install treatment.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
