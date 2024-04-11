NCDEQ Secretary: More than 300 water systems in NC have PFAS levels that will exceed new federal standard

Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Elizabeth Bizer is pleased with the federal government’s decision to enact a National Primary Drinking Water Regulation to establish legally enforceable levels for six PFAS in drinking water.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has been working to assess PFAS levels, and found that more than 300 systems have levels that will exceed the new standards.

That includes 42 municipal water systems serving nearly 3 million people combined, as well as approximately 20% of small public water systems tested.

Biser said the DEQ is working with the water systems, providing technical help and funding opportunities to reduce PFAS and install treatment.