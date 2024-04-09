NC AG sues company accused of using predatory lending practices

North Carolina’s attorney general has sued a finance company accused of tacking on additional products they didn’t know about and didn’t agree to buy.

Attorney General Josh Stein said in 2019 alone, Mariner Finance charged consumers $121.7 million nationwide in premiums and fees for add-on products, not including all of the additional interest Mariner earned on the add-on premiums and fees.

The multistate lawsuit alleges that Mariner Finance employees did not mention add-on products or blatantly misrepresented them when talking to customers, adding hundreds to thousands of dollars to the total amount a borrower owed through these add-on products and fees.

The lawsuit also alleges that Mariner Finance engages in illegal, aggressive sales tactics to extend credit to new borrowers.

Mariner Financial has 39 branches in North Carolina. Borrowers who believe they have been deceived by Mariner’s harmful practices should file a complaint with the North Carolina Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Division.

A copy of the complaint is available here: https://ncdoj.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/86-Second-Amended-Complaint.pdf