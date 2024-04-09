© 2024 Public Radio East
Mpox cases again on the rise in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 9, 2024 at 7:11 AM EDT
Student pharmacist Charles Liu administered a dose of mpox vaccine at a Los Angeles County Department of Public Health clinic in West Hollywood, Calif., last August.
Mario Tama
/
Getty Images
File: Student pharmacist Charles Liu administered a dose of mpox vaccine at a Los Angeles County Department of Public Health clinic in West Hollywood, Calif.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a statewide increase in mpox cases.

Over the past six months, officials say 45 cases have been reported in 12 counties across North Carolina.

The national mpox outbreak began in late May 2022 and peaked from July to August 2022. A total of 703 cases were reported in North Carolina that year, and only nine cases occurred in 2023.

The mpox virus, formerly known as monkeypox, is primarily spread by prolonged close contact, typically skin-to-skin, that occurs during sexual activity.

A safe and effective vaccine is available that reduces the risk of mpox infection, hospitalization and death.

NCDHHS Dr. Erica Wilson said the JYNNEOS vaccine is an important tool and North Carolina has an ample supply of vaccine.

Vaccines are currently free and available throughout North Carolina, regardless of immigration status.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
