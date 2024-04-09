Mpox cases again on the rise in North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a statewide increase in mpox cases.

Over the past six months, officials say 45 cases have been reported in 12 counties across North Carolina.

The national mpox outbreak began in late May 2022 and peaked from July to August 2022. A total of 703 cases were reported in North Carolina that year, and only nine cases occurred in 2023.

The mpox virus, formerly known as monkeypox, is primarily spread by prolonged close contact, typically skin-to-skin, that occurs during sexual activity.

A safe and effective vaccine is available that reduces the risk of mpox infection, hospitalization and death.

NCDHHS Dr. Erica Wilson said the JYNNEOS vaccine is an important tool and North Carolina has an ample supply of vaccine.

Vaccines are currently free and available throughout North Carolina, regardless of immigration status.