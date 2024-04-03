© 2024 Public Radio East
School voucher applications rise dramatically, leaving some without financial aid

PRE News & Ideas | By The Associated Press
Published April 3, 2024 at 7:38 AM EDT
This year's dramatic increase in the number of new applicants to North Carolina’s expanded school voucher program means most higher-income families won’t receive financial help.

The agency that manages the Opportunity Scholarship Program says it received 72,000 new applications, six times as many as last year.

The increase is driven by the General Assembly's decision to do away with income caps for the program.

The State Educational Assistance Authority says families seeking to renew vouchers and new applicants in the lowest-income tier have received award offers.

But not all applicants in the next income tier will receive scholarships because funding will run short. The highest earning families shouldn't expect any awards.
