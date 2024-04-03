© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Carolina first statewide tenants' rights organization has formed

PRE News & Ideas | By Nick de la Canal, WFAE
Published April 3, 2024 at 7:27 AM EDT
Kevin Dooley
/
Flickr

Six tenant rights groups around North Carolina are forming a statewide tenants union. The group will focus on aiding local efforts to unionize renters, and expand tenant rights around the state.

The North Carolina Tenants Union is a network of six local groups from Asheville, Charlotte, New Bern, New Hanover, Raleigh-Durham and Winston-Salem.

"What we want to do is dramatically expand tenants rights in North Carolina," said Executive Director Nick Macleod.

Macleod says the group will help renters who want to unionize their apartment buildings, mobile home parks or public housing.

"So that they can negotiate leases together and advocate for repairs as needed," he said.

The group will also lobby for stronger tenant legal protections, like capping rent increases, outlawing arbitrary evictions, and requiring landlords to clean up and prevent mold.

The union could also provide legal representation to renters in eviction court — something nearly all now lack. More than 1.4 million households in North Carolina rent their homes. That’s equal to a third of households in the state.

Nick de la Canal, WFAE
See stories by Nick de la Canal, WFAE