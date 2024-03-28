© 2024 Public Radio East
State health department reaching out to veterans who may qualify for food assistance

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 28, 2024 at 6:37 AM EDT
Jianan Liu
/
NPR

About 14,000 North Carolina veterans and their families are likely eligible for the state’s newly expanded Medicaid benefits, and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is now working to get the word out that they may also qualify for Food and Nutrition Services (also known as food stamps or SNAP.)

NCDHHS Deputy Secretary for Opportunity and Well-Being Susan Osborne said the benefits are a key resource that can improve the health and well-being of veterans, who deserve this care from their communities and state.

Veterans who are enrolled in Medicaid but not in FNS will receive a letter from NCDHHS that will provide a phone number to call to apply.

A 2023 report showed that older veterans and those with a disability are particularly less likely to participate in FNS than their non-veteran peers.
Annette Weston-Riggs
