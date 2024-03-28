© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Duke survey: CFO's more optimistic but remain concerned about the job market and monetary policy

PRE News & Ideas | By Bradley George
Published March 28, 2024 at 6:52 AM EDT
Getty Images

Corporate executives are feeling more optimistic about the economy. That's according to a survey of Chief Financial Officers conducted by Duke University's Fuqua business school and Federal Reserve Banks in Richmond and Atlanta. But CFO's remain concerned about the job market and monetary policy.

Duke Finance Professor John Graham says many companies want to hire more workers. But 40 percent of CFOs surveyed say they're hampered by a tight labor market.

"Over the last year, maybe your last six months, it's finally falling a little bit more back into business's favor where they've been able to hire, but they're still looking to plug, you know, certain positions like accountants and diesel mechanics.," he said.

CFOs are also keeping an eye on interest rates. If rates stay high, companies may pull back on spending and hiring by the end of the year.

Graham says 2,200 Chief Financial Officers participated in the nationwide survey.
Bradley George
See stories by Bradley George