Dare County encouraging homeowners near Buxton beach with wells to get water tested

The closure of a beach on the Outer Banks has been expanded to now include a beach access, and Dare County is telling people nearby with private wells to get their water checked.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore closed the Buxton Beach Access and an additional stretch of beach because of petroleum odors and sheen on the ocean water.

The Navy operated an undersea surveillance station at Cape Hatteras from 1956 to 1982. From 1984 through 2010, the facilities were used as Coast Guard Station Cape Hatteras.

Last September the beach near the former military site was closed after erosion from storms exposed potentially hazardous infrastructure from the old bases, and last month seashore staff noticed a strong smell of petroleum products. The sheen on the water was also seen near the beach access.

Dare County officials are recommending those in the area that use well water to get it tested to make sure it doesn’t contain contaminants.

Homeowners can call the county offices to schedule a sampling.